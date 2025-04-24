‘I Kill U’: India head coach Gautam Gambhir gets death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’, approaches police

India head coach Gautam Gambhir approaches police over death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'

Livemint
Updated24 Apr 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Advertisement
Dubai: India�s head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of a One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand, at ICC Academy Ground No 2 , in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI02_28_2025_000582B)(PTI)

Indian cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly received a death threat from “ISIS Kashmir.” After recieving the threat message, Gambhir approached the Delhi Police on Wednesday, seeking immediate action.

Advertisement

The office of Gautam Gambhir told news agency ANI that the former BJP MP formally submitted a request for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) to the SHO Rajinder Nagar Police Station and the DCP Central Delhi.

Also Read | ‘Batters win you matches but bowlers…’ Gambhir decodes IND’s CT strategy

He also urged law enforcement authorities to take necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of his family.

Advertisement

‘I Kill U’ – threat to Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir received two threatening emails on April 22 — one in the afternoon and another in the evening — both containing the message “I Kill U,” India Today reported.

Also Read | Gambhir shuts down India’s Champions Trophy one-venue debate

Not the first time

This isn't the first time Gambhir has faced such threats. He had also received a similar email in November 2021, during his tenure as a sitting Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Gambhir took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to condemn the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | ‘Favouritism at its peak’: Gambhir faces heat after Rana chosen over Arshdeep

"Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike," Gambhir wrote on his X platform.

The brutal attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday left 26 civilians dead after terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran meadow, making it one of the most horrific incidents since the 2019 Pulwama terror strike.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket News‘I Kill U’: India head coach Gautam Gambhir gets death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’, approaches police
First Published:24 Apr 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App