India hits back in the afternoon to reduce England to 215-7 at tea in fifth and final test

LONDON (AP) — India hit back strongly in the afternoon to put the brakes on England on day two of the fifth and final test, which India must win to tie the series.

England was 215-7 after 42.5 overs at tea on Friday at the Oval, trailing India by only nine runs but with its hopes of a big first-innings lead seemingly over. The hosts had raced to 109-1 in only 16 overs at lunch but the second session easily belonged to India.

Harry Brook (33 not out) was at the crease with tea being called after the dismissal of Jamie Overton without scoring. Usually, Chris Woakes would be the next man in but England earlier said he will miss the rest of the test with a shoulder injury.

Led by Gus Atkinson's five-for, England had quickly dismissed India for 224.

Zak Crawley scored 64 before falling to Prasidh Krishna (3-51) and stand-in captain Ollie Pope was out for 22 for England, which leads the series 2-1.

Openers Crawley and Ben Duckett (43) had propelled England past 50 in only the seventh over, passing the landmark with one of Duckett's two sixes. England has hit 36 fours so far in its first innings.

It's been an occasionally fractious series between the teams. In the morning, Duckett was out trying one reverse scoop too many off Akash Deep and getting caught behind. Deep then appeared to goad Duckett somewhat after dismissing him, putting his arm around him and leaning in to talk before being pulled away by a teammate. Duckett muttered something back but otherwise did not react.

After lunch, Krishna appeared to talk aggressively to Root after the England great cut him for four to get off the mark. The usually calm Root turned around and reacted.

Root had clipped a couple of fours off Mohammed Siraj when Siraj got him LBW for 29. England reviewed the decision and lost.

Siraj's movement caused problems and Jacob Bethell — batting at No. 6 in the absence of the injured Ben Stokes — was trapped leg-before for six by a brilliant yorker.

Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith played a loose drive off Krishna and was caught for eight and Krishna had Overton plumb LBW moments later.

Atkinson, who has a test century, was dropped on nought shortly after tea when Siraj spilled a tough caught-and-bowled chance.

India earlier resumed on 204-6 but could add just 20 more runs in 5.4 overs to its first innings before being dismissed.

Karun Nair was out for 57, trapped lbw by Josh Tongue (3-57), who has proved an inconsistent but effective threat to batters.

Washington Sundar (26) was dismissed an over later by Atkinson, who took 5-33.

England's bowlers proved up to the challenge after confirmation at the start of the day that Woakes was out of action, leaving the hosts short of a fast bowler and a very useful lower-order batter.

England is playing the test without captain and its leading wicket-taker Stokes.

England’s cricketers donned white headbands in memory of Graham Thorpe on Friday, joining fans in honoring the 100-test veteran.

Thorpe, one of the most respected batters of his generation and England’s assistant coach as recently as 2021, took his own life last August.

Friday would have been Thorpe’s 56th birthday and, with the match taking place at his former home ground, Surrey said it was “A day for Thorpey”.