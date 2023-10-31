India is yet to qualify for ICC World Cup semis despite unbeaten 6 match streak - Here's why
Looking at the points tally, India currently has 12 points and can be joined by South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in the next scheduled matches. So it needs to win at least one more of its three remaining clashes.
Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is the only one that has remained unbeaten in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023, winning all 6 matches. They are leading the ICC World Cup point tally with 12 points and have a net run rate of +1.405.
