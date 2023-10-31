Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is the only one that has remained unbeaten in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023, winning all 6 matches. They are leading the ICC World Cup point tally with 12 points and have a net run rate of +1.405. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till now, India has defeated New Zealand, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Australia and England. In all the previous 5 matches India chased and won, but with England, India batted first and thrashed the defending champions by a whopping 100 runs, bowling out the English team for 129 in 34.5 overs.

Though India are the favourites to make in to the semi-finals after the win over England on 29 October, mathematically they are yet to qualify for the next round. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why India is yet to qualify for Semis: Looking at the points tally, India currently have 12 points and can be joined by South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in the next scheduled matches. Though, it will be tough for Pakistan or Bangladesh to outscore India in points.

Even if India fails to win the remaining three matches – against South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands, they will retain the 12 points. So to fix a spot in the semis, India needs to win at least one of their three matches, securing 14 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How can India make it into the World Cup semis? Considering India's current form, with batters like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul in superb form, combined with the best bowling attack by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, beating India would not be an easy task for opponents.

India are all set to face Sri Lanka on 2 November, South Africa on 5 November, and the Netherlands on 12 November. Looking at the current chances, India may defeat Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, while the match with South Africa would be a top-notch one, as the latter have lost only one match and are in the second spot in the points table.

So cricket fans supporting India can rejoice thinking India will continue its form and win against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on 2 November, securing its semi-final berth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the World Cup 2023 semi-finals will take place on 14 November in Mumbai (1 vs 4) and 16 November (2 vs 3) in Kolkata. The final is scheduled for 19 November in Ahmedabad.

