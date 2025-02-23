India levels score of 3-3 with Pakistan at ICC Champions Trophy: List of records broken during IND vs PAK match

Rohit Sharma-led Team India on defeated Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan by 6 wickets in Group A match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at Dubai on Sunday, all thanks to Virat Kohli's 51st century.

With this win, India leveled the score of 3-3 with Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy tournament and various other records were broken too.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head: Pakistan enjoy a 73-57 head-to-head record against India in ODIs out of 135 matches. Five matches ended in no result. In Champions Trophy, Pakistan had enjoyed 3-2 lead over India earlier.

Here are some records broken during the match: During the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest opening batter in ODIs to go past the 9000 ODI runs mark.

Even India's star batter Virat Kohli also became the fastest batter to surpass the 14000 runs mark in the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli's 14000 runs in ODIs came in 287 innings as compared to Sachin Tendulkar (350) and Kumar Sangakkara (378). Earlier, Virat Kohli was the fastest to reach 8000, 9000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000 and 13,000 runs in the 50-over format.

Earlier, Virat Kohli went past former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin for most catches by an Indian in ODIs. Virat Kohli took the catch of Naseem Shah to record his 157th catch in 50-over cricket. Virat Kohli also broke Ricky Ponting’s record of 27,483 runs to become third leading run scorer in international cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav became just the fifth Indian spinner to take 300-plus international wickets as he returned with splendid figures of 3/40 in his nine-over spell. He joined Anil Kumble (953), Ravichandran Ashwin (765), Harbhajan Singh (707) and Ravindra Jadeja (604), who boast 300-plus international wickets.