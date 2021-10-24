India and Pakistan renew their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry on Sunday in a T20 World Cup blockbuster watched by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe.

Virat Kohli's India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Pakistan, however, go into the contest with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for most of the last decade.

It will be the first time the two nations have clashed since the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Of the 12 World Cup losses for Pakistan, five have been at the T20 tournament.

Two were at the inaugural event in 2007 -- a group game decided by a 'bowl-out' and a five-run loss in the final.

"To be honest, what has passed is beyond us," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Saturday.

"Records are meant to be broken."

The tickets for the match in Dubai were sold out within hours of going on sale after the UAE government allowed a 70 percent crowd for World Cup matches in a relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The South Asian nuclear rivals have only played in multi-national events like World Cups and the Champions Trophy as strained relations have stalled bilateral cricket since 2007.

Pakistan did tour India in 2012 for five limited-over matches but ties were not fully resumed as the two nations continued to be at loggerheads over multiple issues, with the disputed region of Kashmir and terrorism heading the list.

- 'Full of intensity' -

"The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity so we need to perform well in all three departments of the game," said Babar, who has two T20 International centuries to his name in 2021.

India and 2009 champions Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the tournament along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

The top two in each of the two pools progress to the semi-finals.

Kohli, who steps down as India T20 skipper at the end of the World Cup, described Pakistan as being "very strong".

He also shrugged off the significance of his side's dominance.

"These things create distractions. What matters is how we prepare and execute on any particular day, regardless of the opposition," he said.

"You have to play your best cricket against them, because they have lots of talent and players who can change the game."

Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman hold the team's batting hopes while quicks Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali lead a potent bowling attack.

India, who bowed out of the semi-finals in the previous edition in 2016, outplayed England and Australia in their two warm-up matches in Dubai with top batsmen KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scoring half-centuries.

The pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah is looking good and premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh off successive deliveries in their last tune-up.

- Pandya backing -

Kohli backed his team's match winners including Hardik Pandya to come good in the tournament despite the all-rounder struggling with his bowling.

"He is getting better in terms of getting prepared to bowl two overs for us," said Kohli.

