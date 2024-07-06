Young Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, faced a defeat by 13 runs in the first T20I of the 5-match series while playing against Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chasing 116 runs at Harare against Zimbabwe, India lost all its wickets at 102, which is India's lowest all out total in T20Is in the last eight years.

India is playing its first T20I series after lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Barbados on 29 June by defeating South Africa.

Following the defeat from Zimbabwe, netizens were quick to react and spread memes on social media.

Here are few reactions: One wrote, "Rinku Singh , Riyan Parag , Abhishek Sharma , gill , Rutu future of ICT" and shared a meme.

Other wrote, "Riyan Parag is officially a meme material."

A third person wrote, "Kohli and Rohit after watching youngsters performance," and shared a funny video.

Somene commented, "Senior players young players ki Zimbabwe ke khilaf performance dekhte hue," and shared a meme from OTP series 'Panchayat'.

"Virat kohli after watching young Indian team batting against Zimbabwe," wrote the fifth.

India Vs Zimbabwe: Earlier, Zimbabwe had scored 115 runs after losing 9 wickets. Brian Bennett (22), Dion Myers (23), Clive Madande (29) and Madhevere (21) scored some good runs for the team.

For India, Ravi Bishnoi took 4 wickets, Washington Sundar picked 2 wickets, while Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan took one wicket each.

For India, Shubman Gill scored 31 runs and Washington Sundar scored 27 runs. Apart from this, no other batter could score more.

While for Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza and Tendai Chatara took three wickets. Also, Brian Bennett, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani and Luke Jongwe picked one wicket each.

The second T20I with Zimbabwe will take place at the same venue on Sunday from 4.30 pm (IST).

