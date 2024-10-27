India lose first Test series after 12 years at home, netizens say, ‘Toot gaya apne ghar ka ghamand’

With Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team failed to win the second Test against Tom Latham-led New Zealand in Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium by 113 runs on Saturday, they also lost the series by 0-2.

The following loss comes after a first-test defeat in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium by eight wickets. Now, the Indian squad is practising hard so that they don't give New Zealand a 0-3 Test win.

Losing the series to New Zealand was not a mere debacle for India, but it was a series loss at home for the hosts after a gap of 12 years.

What stats say: Looking at stats, New Zealand has toured India since 1955 and had only managed to win two tests in India before this series — in 1969 and 1988.

Following this series win, Tom Latham's squad joins a select club. India had previously lost only three test series on home soil since 2000 — to South Africa (2000), Australia (2004-05) and England 12 years ago.

Also Read | Kohli bursts anger on water box after getting out in 2nd Test against NZ | Watch

Netizens upset: Upset with India's performance in the ongoing Test series, netizens have burst out their anger on social media.

One wrote, “Shastri era - Toota hai Gabba ka ghamand, Gambhir era - Toot gaya apne ghar ka ghamand”

Another wrote, “Rahane and Pujara watcing Indian middle order.”

"Reminder MS Dhoni Left Test captaincy when India was in 7th position in ranking we were badly losing. ( Mumbai lobby ) won’t tell you about this. Then the man Virat Kohli came and rulled test cricket for fun. Number 1 for 5 years and 5 test maces," wrote the third.

Fourth commented, “Rt if you think Rohit Sharma is not even 1% of Virat Kohli as a test captain. CLUELESS CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA”

Also Read | Rohit - Virat head home while Gautam Gambhir sets up practice session

"Captain sir kabhi kabar baki players ko galiya na dekar apne apko galiya do," a fifth commented.