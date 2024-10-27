India lose first Test series after 12 years at home, netizens say, ‘Toot gaya apne ghar ka ghamand’

  • Losing the series to New Zealand was not a mere debacle for India, but it was a series loss at home for the hosts after a gap of 12 years.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated27 Oct 2024, 03:43 PM IST
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.(AP)

With Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team failed to win the second Test against Tom Latham-led New Zealand in Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium by 113 runs on Saturday, they also lost the series by 0-2.

The following loss comes after a first-test defeat in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium by eight wickets. Now, the Indian squad is practising hard so that they don't give New Zealand a 0-3 Test win.

Also Read | ‘Bring back Pujara, Rahane’ call gets louder after India’s surrender to NZ

Losing the series to New Zealand was not a mere debacle for India, but it was a series loss at home for the hosts after a gap of 12 years.

What stats say:

Looking at stats, New Zealand has toured India since 1955 and had only managed to win two tests in India before this series — in 1969 and 1988.

Following this series win, Tom Latham's squad joins a select club. India had previously lost only three test series on home soil since 2000 — to South Africa (2000), Australia (2004-05) and England 12 years ago.

Also Read | Kohli bursts anger on water box after getting out in 2nd Test against NZ | Watch

Netizens upset:

Upset with India's performance in the ongoing Test series, netizens have burst out their anger on social media.

One wrote, “Shastri era - Toota hai Gabba ka ghamand, Gambhir era - Toot gaya apne ghar ka ghamand”

 

Another wrote, “Rahane and Pujara watcing Indian middle order.”

"Reminder MS Dhoni Left Test captaincy when India was in 7th position in ranking we were badly losing. ( Mumbai lobby ) won’t tell you about this. Then the man Virat Kohli came and rulled test cricket for fun. Number 1 for 5 years and 5 test maces," wrote the third.

Fourth commented, “Rt if you think Rohit Sharma is not even 1% of Virat Kohli as a test captain. CLUELESS CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA”

 

Also Read | Rohit - Virat head home while Gautam Gambhir sets up practice session

"Captain sir kabhi kabar baki players ko galiya na dekar apne apko galiya do," a fifth commented.

 

The third Test between India and New Zealand will be played from 1 November at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 03:43 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia lose first Test series after 12 years at home, netizens say, ‘Toot gaya apne ghar ka ghamand’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.