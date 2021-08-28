Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Cricket News >India lose third Test by an innings and 76 runs against England

India lose third Test by an innings and 76 runs against England

Premium
India had beaten England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's.
1 min read . 05:34 PM IST PTI

  • Resuming at an overnight score of 215 for 2, India's second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson claiming five wickets. India were bundled out for a paltry 78 in their first innings on the opening day.

India suffered an innings and 76 run loss against England after being bowled out for 278 in their second innings in the third cricket Test here on Saturday.

India suffered an innings and 76 run loss against England after being bowled out for 278 in their second innings in the third cricket Test here on Saturday.

England thus levelled the five-match series 1-1.

England thus levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Resuming at an overnight score of 215 for 2, India's second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson claiming five wickets.

India were bundled out for a paltry 78 in their first innings on the opening day.

England then posted 432 in their first innings to take a mammoth lead of 354 runs.

India had beaten England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!