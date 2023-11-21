Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Football News/  FIFA World Cup 2026: India lose to Qatar 0-3 in second round qualifier
BREAKING NEWS

FIFA World Cup 2026: India lose to Qatar 0-3 in second round qualifier

Livemint

This defeat also marks an end to the 15-match unbeatable streak of the Indian side.

Mint Image

India have lost to Qatar 0-3 in the second round qualifier match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Bhubaneswar on 21 November. This defeat also marks an end to the 15-match unbeatable streak of the Indian side.

(This is a developing story)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.