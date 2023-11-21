BREAKING NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2026: India lose to Qatar 0-3 in second round qualifier
This defeat also marks an end to the 15-match unbeatable streak of the Indian side.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India have lost to Qatar 0-3 in the second round qualifier match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Bhubaneswar on 21 November. This defeat also marks an end to the 15-match unbeatable streak of the Indian side.
(This is a developing story)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.