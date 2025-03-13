Hello User
India Masters vs Australia Masters live score: Sachin Tendulkar's team look to cruise to the final

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:42 PM IST
Livemint

India Masters vs Australia Masters live score: India Masters are set to face the Australia Masters in the first semi-final of the International Masters League T20 on March 13, 2025, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

India Masters vs Australia Masters live score: Sachin Tendulkar's participation will be highly anticipated today.

India Masters vs Australia Masters live score: Sachin Tendulkar led India masters will take on the Australia Masters at the semi-finals of International Masters League today. The match which will be played at the Shaheed Raipur's Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium will see numerous famous personalities participating including Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yousuf Pathan, Shane Watson and Shaun Marsh.

India Masters had a found a place in the semi-finals after earning 8 points from their five league stage matches and ending second on the points table. Meanwhile, the Aussies had defeated arch rivals England at the same venue on Wednesday to find a spot in the semi-finals. 

The winners of this clash will head to the finals where they will meet the winner of 2nd semi-final match between Sri Lanka and West Indies. 

Squads: 

India: 

Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem

Australia: 

Shane Watson (c), Peter Nevill (wk), Shaun Marsh, Daniel Christian, Nathan Reardon, Ben Cutting, James Pattinson, Ben Hilfenhaus, Steve OKeefe, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, Xavier Doherty, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Jason Krejza

13 Mar 2025, 05:42 PM IST India Masters vs Australia Masters live score: When and where to watch? 

India Masters vs Australia Masters live score: The LIVE encounter between India and Australia will be played from 7:30PM today while toss begins at 7PM. The match will be broadcast on Colours Cineplex and Colours Cineples Superhits channels. Meanwhile, the live-stream of the exciting encounter can be caught at the JioHotstar app and website.

