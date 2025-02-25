After a thrilling four-run win over Sri Lanka Masters, the India Masters will aim to make it two in two when they take on England Masters in the ongoing International Masters League (IML) on Tuesday in Navi Mumbai.

With all the yesteryear stars in action, Mumbai is again gearing up for a high-octane clash. Although the openers - Ambati Rayudu and Sachin Tendulkar, faltered in the opening game, the likes of Gurkeerat Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan ensured India Masters reached 222/4.

In bowling, Irfan Pathan was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, and Dhawal Kulkarni, Abhimanyu Mithun and Vinay Kumar took two wickets apiece.

A tough Indian challenge awaits Eoin Morgan's men in Mumbai.

Darren Maddy and Phil Mustard will play a crucial role in laying the foundation at the top. Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan and Kevin Pietersen will anchor the middle order. Tim Bresnan, Monty Panesar and Dimitri Mascherenas will lead the bowling together.

India Masters vs England Masters match details The India Masters vs England Masters will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday (February 25). The match starts at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss at 7 pm IST.

India Masters vs England Masters live streaming details Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the International Masters League 2025. Star Sports channels will live telecast the India Masters vs England Masters from 7:30 pm IST.

Live streaming of India Masters vs England Masters will be available on Jiostar.

India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Playing XIs India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni