Rahul Sharma's historic hattrick headlined India Masters' win over South Africa Masters in the ongoing International Masters League (IML) 2025 at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday. In the end, India Masters won by eight wickets, thus registering their third victory on the trot.

Sent into bat first by India Masters captain Sachin Tendulkar, South Africa Masters were off to a bright start with a 35-run stand by Hashim Amla and Henry Davids before Rahul Sharma spun his web in his first match of the tournament.

After warming up with a decent first over, Rahul Sharma accounted for the wickets of Hashim Amla (9), Jacques Kallis (0) and Jacques Rudolph (0) off the first three balls of his second over to not only apply the brakes on the scoring but also exposed the South Africans’ vulnerability against quality spin.

The leggie received great assistance from the other end, with left-arm spinner Pawan Negi trapping Farhaan Behardien before packing back Henry Davids, who top-scored for the side with a 28-ball 38, powered by four boundaries and a six.

Reduced to 63/5, South Africa Masters needed some solidity in the middle but Sachin Tendulkar smartly Yuvraj Singh, who responded with the wickets of Vernon Philander and Garnett Kruger for golden ducks off successive balls to further dent the visitors.

Yuvraj Singh reminded the South Africans of his spin-bowling masterclass by castling a well-set Dane Vilas for his third wicket of the contest. The wicketkeeper-batter perished while attempting another glory shot. Dane Vilas’s 21, was the only other double digit score.

South Africa were all out for 85 runs in 14 overs with Rahul Sharma (3/18) and Yuvraj Singh (3/12) finishing with three wickets each.