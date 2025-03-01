India Masters vs South Africa Masters live streaming: When and where to watch ILM 2025 clash, INDM vs SAM probable XIs

Having won the first two games in the International Masters League (IML) 2025, India Masters would like to maintain their unbeaten record when the Sachin Tendulkar-led side take on South Africa Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday.

Opening the IML 2025 campaign, India Masters started with a four-run win over Sri Lanka Masters in the tournament opener. In the next match, the hosts defeated England Masters comprehensively by nine wickets. On the other hand, South Africa Masters have lost to Sri Lanka Masters in their only match they have played so far.

India Masters vs South Africa Masters match details The India Masters vs South Africa Masters match will be played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday (March 1). The match starts 7:30 PM IST with the coin toss taking place 30 minutes prior.

India Masters vs South Africa Masters live streaming details Color Cineplex is the official broadcasters of International Masters League (IML) 2025. The India Masters vs South Africa Masters clash will be telecast live on Colors Cineplex and Colors Cineplex Superhits channels. Live streaming of India Masters vs South Africa Masters match will be available on JioStar app and website in India.

India Masters vs South Africa Masters predicted playing XIs India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Gurkeerat Singh, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Saurabh Tiwary, Naman Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni

South Africa Masters: Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, Henry Davids, Farhaan Behardien, JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, Alviro Petersen, Morne van Wyk, Jacques Kallis, Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini

India Masters vs South Africa Masters squads India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhimanyu Mithun, Saurabh Tiwary