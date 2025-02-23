Stuart Binny (68) and Yuvraj Singh (56) struck half centuries while Irfan Pathan took 3/39 as India Masters piped Sri Lanka Masters by four runs in a thrilling first match of the inaugural International Masters League in Navi Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 223 runs to win, Sri Lanka Masters fought till the last ball to manage 218/9. With nine runs needed in the final over bowled by Abhimanyu Mithun, Sri Lanka Masters lost two wickets to fall short against the Sachin Tendulkar-led side.

Although captain Kumar Sangakkara scored a 30-ball 51 (8 fours, 1 six), the likes of Lahiru Thirimanne (24), Asela Gunaratne (37), Jeevan Mendis (42) and Isuru Udana (23) failed to convert their starts.

Gurkeerat Singh-Stuart Binny stand revives India Earlier, sent into bat first, India Masters had a torrid start as they lost the likes of Ambati Rayudu (5) and skipper Sachin Tendulkar (10), thanks to Suranga Lakmal.

But, Gurkeerat Singh and Stuart Binny revived India Masters with a 87-run stand for the third wicket and laid the foundation for a high total. While Gurkeerat Singh smashed seven fours to score 44 off 32 balls, former India all-rounder Stuart Binny made merry on a batting-friendly surface, hammering seven sixes and three fours to make 68 off 31 balls.

Yuvraj Singh (31 not out, 22 balls, 2x4, 2x6) and Yusuf Pathan (56 not out off 22 balls) then added the finishing touches with their rapid 109-run stand for the fifth wicket. It was a vintage Yuvraj Singh on display as he used the long handle to full use, and mixed elegance with power.