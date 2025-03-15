The stage is all set for an nostalgic showdown as Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters will be facing Brian Lara's West Indies Masters in the summit clash of the inaugural International Masters League (IML) 2025 at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday.

One of the pre-tournament title favourites, India Masters have enjoyed a near-perfect run through IML 2025, even as they avenged their only loss at the league stage against Australia Masters, by getting the better of Shane Watson’s team in the first semifinal.

The home side began their campaign with an exciting four-run win against Sri Lanka Masters, before completing a hattrick of wins with victories over England Masters and South Africa Masters.

Despite loss to Australia Masters, Sachin Tendulkar’s side regained the momentum by getting the better of the West Indies Masters to finish second at the league stage.

On the other hand, the West Indies Masters began their campaign with back-to-back wins against Australia Masters and England Masters. However, they stumbled with consecutive losses to Sri Lanka Masters and India Masters.

A 29-run victory over South Africa Masters enabled them to secure a place in the semifinals. They defeated Sri Lanka Masters by six runs in the semifinal to set up a final date with India Masters.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML 2025 final details The India Masters will take on West Indies Masters in the final of the IML 2025 at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday (March 16). The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Live streaming details of India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML 2025 final Colors Cineplex has the broadcasting rights of the International Masters League. The India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML 2025 final will be live telecast on Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits. Live streaming of India Masters vs West Indies Masters will be available on JioStar.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters full squads India Masters: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Yuvraj Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary