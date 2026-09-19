India men's cricket team hit with setback due to kit delay ahead of Asian Games 2026; IOA provides update

The Shreyas Iyer-led Indian cricket team's Asian Games 2026 campaign will begin on 28 September, but some of the players are awaiting their correctly-sized kits ahead of the team's departure to Japan.

The Indian team members are schedule to leave for Japan in the early hours of Sunday. The 2026 Asian Games, which was officially declared open on Saturday, is being held in Aichi-Nagoya.

According to news agency PTI, there has been a bit of confusion between the BCCI and JSW Inspire, which serves as the official lifestyle partner for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games.

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While the issue over the sizing of the kit has been largely resolved, a few of the players are still awaiting their altered kits. The India men's team will wear two different kits in Japan—the regular T20I jersey for the one-off T20I against Japan on 22 September, and the JSW jersey for the Asian Games.

IOA provides update on kits "There was a sizing issue in kits of cricketers; the majority of them have been rectified. There are a few left, and they will be delivered to the team shortly. With players needing two different jerseys there (one for bilateral and another for Asian Games), this can happen," an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) source told PTI.

The report added that the BCCI has opted to make its own arrangements for the accommodation of the men's team instead of getting accommodation through the IOA.

This comes in the aftermath of reports regarding Indian athletes facing logistical difficulties on their arrival in Japan. The India women's cricket team have been staying via the accommodation provided by the IOA.

“The women's team accommodation was never an issue. The rooms provided by the organisers for the men's team did not even have space to keep the kit bags. There are not many big hotels there, but the BCCI has managed to make its own arrangement shortly before their departure to Japan,” the source added.

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India will play one of the qualifiers from the preliminary stage in the quarterfinal on 28 September. India and Pakistan, however, cannot face off against each other until the medal matches that have been scheduled for 3 October.