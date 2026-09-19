India men's cricket team hit with setback due to kit delay ahead of Asian Games 2026; IOA provides update

The Shreyas Iyer-led Indian cricket team's Asian Games 2026 campaign will begin on 28 September, but some of the players are awaiting their correctly-sized kits ahead of the team's departure to Japan.

The Indian team members are schedule to leave for Japan in the early hours of Sunday. The 2026 Asian Games, which was officially declared open on Saturday, is being held in Aichi-Nagoya.

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According to news agency PTI, there has been a bit of confusion between the BCCI and JSW Inspire, which serves as the official lifestyle partner for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Games officially declared open

While the issue over the sizing of the kit has been largely resolved, a few of the players are still awaiting their altered kits. The India men's team will wear two different kits in Japan—the regular T20I jersey for the one-off T20I against Japan on 22 September, and the JSW jersey for the Asian Games.

IOA provides update on kits "There was a sizing issue in kits of cricketers; the majority of them have been rectified. There are a few left, and they will be delivered to the team shortly. With players needing two different jerseys there (one for bilateral and another for Asian Games), this can happen," an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) source told PTI.

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The report added that the BCCI has opted to make its own arrangements for the accommodation of the men's team instead of getting accommodation through the IOA.

This comes in the aftermath of reports regarding Indian athletes facing logistical difficulties on their arrival in Japan. The India women's cricket team have been staying via the accommodation provided by the IOA.

“The women's team accommodation was never an issue. The rooms provided by the organisers for the men's team did not even have space to keep the kit bags. There are not many big hotels there, but the BCCI has managed to make its own arrangement shortly before their departure to Japan,” the source added.

Also Read | Who is Shree Charani? India spinner stars vs Japan at Asian Games 2026

India will play one of the qualifiers from the preliminary stage in the quarterfinal on 28 September. India and Pakistan, however, cannot face off against each other until the medal matches that have been scheduled for 3 October.

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India are the current gold medal holders after having won the 2023 edition in Hangzhou on the basis of a higher ranking. This was because their final against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.