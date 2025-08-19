India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announcement LIVE: Will Shubman Gill make cut? Agarkar, Suryakumar to make big call today

India Squad For Asia Cup LIVE: The Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 will be announced on Tuesday in Mumbai after a selection committee meeting at the BCCI headquarters. Following the meeting, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav will address the media to announce the squad at 1:30 PM IST.

While most of the team looks set, the inclusion of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer has been the talk of the town since the past few days. With the batting line-up all set, will Gill and Iyer find a place in the playing or they will be named as back-ups.

The good news for Indian is the availability of Jasprit Bumrah who told the selectors that he will play. Bumrah, who played just three out of five Tests in England due to worload management, will be getting at least 40 days of rest before the Asia Cup 2025, which starts on September 9.