India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announcement LIVE: Will Shubman Gill make cut? Agarkar, Suryakumar to make big call today

India Squad For Asia Cup LIVE: The Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 will be announced on Tuesday in Mumbai after a selection committee meeting at the BCCI headquarters. Following the meeting, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav will address the media to announce the squad at 1:30 PM IST.
While most of the team looks set, the inclusion of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer has been the talk of the town since the past few days. With the batting line-up all set, will Gill and Iyer find a place in the playing or they will be named as back-ups.
The good news for Indian is the availability of Jasprit Bumrah who told the selectors that he will play. Bumrah, who played just three out of five Tests in England due to worload management, will be getting at least 40 days of rest before the Asia Cup 2025, which starts on September 9.
More than Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal has a strong chance to make the cut. Based on a TOI report, Jaiswal's ability to go bang bang in the powerplay puts the left-hander ahead of Gill. Having said that, if at all Jaiswal makes the final squad, he will kept as a backup opener.
Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 will live telecast the India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement at 1:30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on JioStar.
Amidst all the permutation and combinations, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Shivam Dube might miss out because of Shreyas Iyer. Although Dube played a key role in India's T20 World Cup win last year, but his recent scores might leave him out of the final squad. According to Ashwin, the only way for Dube to be in the squad is if BCCI chose not to select Iyer.
India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup with record eight titles. India's first Asia Cup title came in 1984 in the inaugural edition. They boycotted the 1986 edition before lifting three consecutive titles in 1988, 1990-91 and 1995. However, the Men in Blue waited for 15 long years for their next title in 2010. India's last three titles came in 2016, 2018 and 2023.
After India, Sri Lanka are the second-most successful team with six titles - 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022. Pakistan have won the tournament twice in 2000 and 2012.
While the focus is on India's squad, the India vs Pakistan clash on September 14 has also made some noise in recent time with former cricketers Kedar Jadav and Harbhajan Singh asking the BCCI to boycott the clash in light of Operation Sindoor.
However, Rinku Singh is unlikely to be a part of the squad due to a poor show in IPL 2025. The southpaw scored just 206 runs in 13 games for KKR. In India colours, Rinku's last good innings came against Bangladesh last year. If at all, Rinku's finishing ability is counted, Hardik Pandya's ability to add up as an extra seamer might put Rinku in the backfoot.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar 8, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj
If statistics are to be believed, the BCCI won't tinker with the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. While Samson smashed three hundreds last year, Sharma's 130 against England, the duo looks good to be continued till the T20 World Cup next year. In fact, the Sharma-Samson pair scored 908 runs at a strike rate of 157 since the last T20 World Cup. Samson, being the wicketkeeper also gives India a two-in-one advantage.
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana
Meanwhile, Pakistan are the only side to have announced their squad for the Asia Cup 2025. India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates are yet to announce their squads.
Besides Shubman Gill, another senior player knocking at BCCI's door is Shreyas Iyer. The middle-order batter has been tremendous with his batting in IPL 2025. Iyer's addition will also help the Indian team with leadership inputs having taken KKR and Punjab Kings to back to back finals.
While most of the team looks set, there is a huge debate on Shubman Gill's inclusion in the squad. Will the Indian Test captain make a T20I comeback after a year? We will have to wait and watch.
India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup. In the 2025 edition, India have been grouped in Group A with Pakistan, Oman and UAE. India will open the campaign against UAE on September 10, followed by the clash against Pakistan four days later. India will face Oman on September 19.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2025 in Mumbai.