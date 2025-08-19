India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Announcement LIVE: Will Shubman Gill make cut? Agarkar, Suryakumar to make big call today

India Squad For Asia Cup LIVE: The Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 will be announced on Tuesday in Mumbai after a selection committee meeting at the BCCI headquarters. Following the meeting, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav will address the media to announce the squad at 1:30 PM IST.
While most of the team looks set, the inclusion of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer has been the talk of the town since the past few days. With the batting line-up all set, will Gill and Iyer find a place in the playing or they will be named as back-ups.
The good news for Indian is the availability of Jasprit Bumrah who told the selectors that he will play. Bumrah, who played just three out of five Tests in England due to worload management, will be getting at least 40 days of rest before the Asia Cup 2025, which starts on September 9.
More than Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal has a strong chance to make the cut. Based on a TOI report, Jaiswal's ability to go bang bang in the powerplay puts the left-hander ahead of Gill. Having said that, if at all Jaiswal makes the final squad, he will kept as a backup opener.
Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 will live telecast the India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement at 1:30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on JioStar.
Amidst all the permutation and combinations, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Shivam Dube might miss out because of Shreyas Iyer. Although Dube played a key role in India's T20 World Cup win last year, but his recent scores might leave him out of the final squad. According to Ashwin, the only way for Dube to be in the squad is if BCCI chose not to select Iyer.
India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup with record eight titles. India's first Asia Cup title came in 1984 in the inaugural edition. They boycotted the 1986 edition before lifting three consecutive titles in 1988, 1990-91 and 1995. However, the Men in Blue waited for 15 long years for their next title in 2010. India's last three titles came in 2016, 2018 and 2023.
After India, Sri Lanka are the second-most successful team with six titles - 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022. Pakistan have won the tournament twice in 2000 and 2012.