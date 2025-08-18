India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement LIVE: Will Gautam Gambhir back Shubman Gill after England heroics?

India's Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE: With just less than 20 days to go, the buzz has already started around India's squad for the continental showpiece. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who underwent a hernia surgery in Germany earlier this year, has recovered completely and will be present at the BCCI selection committee meeting in Mumbai on August 19.
With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja already retired, the new-look Indian team will be enter the Asia Cup for the first time without the big three. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly made himself available for the tournament, while there are still question marks on the inclusions of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant among notable names.
Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.
Meanwhile, Pakistan have already announced their Asia Cup 2025 squad with Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Rizwan being the high-profile omissions. Both Babar and Rizwan have not played a T20I since December last year.
However, selectors will have a major headache in selecting the team with Rinku Singh and and Jitesh Sharma pushing for inclusion. While Rinku had a mixed IPL 2025, Jitesh was particularly brilliant in the chances he got for RCB.
Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, who played just three out of five Tests against England due to his workload management, has told the BCCI selectors he is available to play. With close to 40 days of rest, Bumrah's addition will give the Indian pace attack an additional sharpness.
Another fact that India will stick with Abhishek Sharma- Sanju Samson combination is that fact that the duo scored 908 runs at a strike rate of 157 since the last T20 World Cup. Samson, being the wicketkeeper also gives India a two-in-one advantage.
Although Abhishek Sharma didn't had a good first four T20Is against England in February, his 135 in the fifth clash at Wankhede stadium makes his hard to ignore. In IPL 2025, Sharma scored 439 runs in 14 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad at a strike rate of 193.39 including a hundred.
If selected, Gill is unlikely to find a place in the top order as its packed with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (batter-keeper), Tilak Varma, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the top five. If Gill has to be included in the playing XI, he could either play as an opener or bat at no.3.
There has been a huge buzz around Shubman Gill's selection in the Asia Cup 2025. The right-hander has not played a T20I for India in more than a year. However, his name cropped up following his top form with the bat in IPL 2025 and the recently-concluded Test series against England. While he scored 600-plus runs in IPL 2025, Gill amassed 754 runs against England.
Defending champions India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman and UAE. India will start their campaign on September 10 against UAE, following by the Pakistan clash four days later in Dubai. India play Oman on September 19.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's Asia Cup squad announcement.