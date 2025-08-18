India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement LIVE: Will Gautam Gambhir back Shubman Gill after England heroics?

India's Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE: With just less than 20 days to go, the buzz has already started around India's squad for the continental showpiece. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who underwent a hernia surgery in Germany earlier this year, has recovered completely and will be present at the BCCI selection committee meeting in Mumbai on August 19.

With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja already retired, the new-look Indian team will be enter the Asia Cup for the first time without the big three. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly made himself available for the tournament, while there are still question marks on the inclusions of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant among notable names.