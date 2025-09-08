India at Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates: Focus on Shubman Gill's return; will Sanju Samson get a place in the playing XI?

India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: With just a day to go before the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian team are gearing up with an eye for a record eighth title in the continental showpiece. The Men in Blue have been clubbed with Pakistan, Oman and UAE in Group A. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong constitute Group B.
Under the strict eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team assembled in Dubai on September 4, and had their first training session a day after at the ICC Academy. The Men in Blue trained hard for the first two days and opted to rest on Sunday.
Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh; Standby: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel
September 10 - vs United Arab Emirates (Dubai)
September 14 - vs Pakistan (Dubai)
September 19 - vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)
Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill turned 26 today.
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be hosting all the Asia Cup 2025 matches.
Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 stage. In the Super 4 stage, all the teams will play other once before the top two teams play the final on September 28.
India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have qualified automatically. Hong Kong, Oman, and the UAE qualified through qualifiers.
The 17th edition of the Asia Cup starts on September 9, with India opening their campaign against UAE on September 10.
