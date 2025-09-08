Subscribe

India at Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates: Focus on Shubman Gill's return; will Sanju Samson get a place in the playing XI?

India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: Defending champions India will be aiming for their record eighth title at the Asia Cup, the 17th edition of which kicks off on September 9.Get here all the updates before India's opener against UAE.

Koushik Paul
Updated8 Sep 2025, 05:51:42 PM IST
Advertisement
India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: Indian team train at ICC Academy ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.
India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: Indian team train at ICC Academy ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: With just a day to go before the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian team are gearing up with an eye for a record eighth title in the continental showpiece. The Men in Blue have been clubbed with Pakistan, Oman and UAE in Group A. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong constitute Group B.

Under the strict eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team assembled in Dubai on September 4, and had their first training session a day after at the ICC Academy. The Men in Blue trained hard for the first two days and opted to rest on Sunday.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh; Standby: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel

India’s Asia Cup 2025 group matches

September 10 - vs United Arab Emirates (Dubai)

September 14 - vs Pakistan (Dubai)

September 19 - vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)

Follow updates here:
8 Sep 2025, 05:51:40 PM IST

India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: Happy Birthday Shubman Gill

Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill turned 26 today.

Advertisement
8 Sep 2025, 05:48:06 PM IST

India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: Venues of Asia Cup 2025

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be hosting all the Asia Cup 2025 matches.

8 Sep 2025, 05:47:12 PM IST

India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: What's the format of Asia Cup 2025?

Eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 stage. In the Super 4 stage, all the teams will play other once before the top two teams play the final on September 28.

Advertisement
8 Sep 2025, 05:40:18 PM IST

India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: Which teams are playing in Asia Cup 2025?

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have qualified automatically. Hong Kong, Oman, and the UAE qualified through qualifiers.

8 Sep 2025, 05:23:33 PM IST

India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: What's India’s Asia Cup 2025 group schedule?

September 10 - vs United Arab Emirates (Dubai)

September 14 - vs Pakistan (Dubai)

September 19 - vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)

Advertisement
8 Sep 2025, 05:23:07 PM IST

India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: Who are in India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025?

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh; Standby: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel

8 Sep 2025, 05:14:40 PM IST

India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: When will Asia Cup 2025 start?

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup starts on September 9, with India opening their campaign against UAE on September 10.

Advertisement
8 Sep 2025, 05:12:39 PM IST

India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the team India updates from the Asia Cup 2025, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

CricketAsia Cup 2025
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay updated with India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, match schedule, and all key team news here.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia at Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates: Focus on Shubman Gill's return; will Sanju Samson get a place in the playing XI?
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts