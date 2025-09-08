India at Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates: Focus on Shubman Gill's return; will Sanju Samson get a place in the playing XI?

India at Asia Cup 2025 live updates: With just a day to go before the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian team are gearing up with an eye for a record eighth title in the continental showpiece. The Men in Blue have been clubbed with Pakistan, Oman and UAE in Group A. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong constitute Group B.

Under the strict eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team assembled in Dubai on September 4, and had their first training session a day after at the ICC Academy. The Men in Blue trained hard for the first two days and opted to rest on Sunday.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh; Standby: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel

India’s Asia Cup 2025 group matches

September 10 - vs United Arab Emirates (Dubai)

September 14 - vs Pakistan (Dubai)

September 19 - vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)