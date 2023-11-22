India not the ‘best team’ in World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir says, ‘It did not matter whether you finished first…’
India's loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final is justified according to Gautam Gambhir, who believes that the team that plays better cricket in the final deserves to win.
Gautam Gambhir has dismissed the notion that the best team, India, did not emerge victorious in the 2023 World Cup. Gambhir termed this view as perplexing and emphasised that the team that displayed superior cricket skills in the final clinched the coveted World Cup title. And, it happened to be Australia on November 19.