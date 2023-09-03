India ODI World Cup 2023 squad finalized: KL Rahul finds a place, Sanju Samson misses out1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST
KL Rahul likely to be included in India's World Cup squad after receiving fitness clearance.
After receiving a clearance from the National Cricket Academy, KL Rahul has reportedly been included in India's 15-member provisional squad for the World Cup, which will be announced today. Rahul is recovering from a hamstring operation at the NCA in Bengaluru and is expected to undergo a final fitness drill before joining the rest of the Indian squad in Sri Lanka.