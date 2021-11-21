OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  India opt to bat in third New Zealand T20
Listen to this article

India won the toss and opted to bat against World Cup runners-up New Zealand for Sunday's third Twenty20 international in Kolkata.

The hosts have already won the three match series and captain Rohit Sharma announced two changes, with Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul making way for Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The visitors made one change, with Lockie Ferguson coming in for Tim Southee and spinner Mitchell Santner leading the team.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wkt), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (capt), Lockie Feguson, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Reserve Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout