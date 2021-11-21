India won the toss and opted to bat against World Cup runners-up New Zealand for Sunday's third Twenty20 international in Kolkata.

The hosts have already won the three match series and captain Rohit Sharma announced two changes, with Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul making way for Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The visitors made one change, with Lockie Ferguson coming in for Tim Southee and spinner Mitchell Santner leading the team.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wkt), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (capt), Lockie Feguson, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Reserve Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.