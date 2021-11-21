Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  India opt to bat in third New Zealand T20

India opt to bat in third New Zealand T20

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the third Twenty20 International cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
1 min read . 07:36 PM IST AFP

India won the toss and opted to bat against World Cup runners-up New Zealand for Sunday's third Twenty20 international in Kolkata

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The hosts have already won the three match series and captain Rohit Sharma announced two changes, with Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul making way for Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The visitors made one change, with Lockie Ferguson coming in for Tim Southee and spinner Mitchell Santner leading the team.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wkt), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (capt), Lockie Feguson, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Reserve Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)

 

