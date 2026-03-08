India or New Zealand? Mohammad Amir's bold prediction for T20 World Cup 2026 winner; ‘Narendra Modi Stadium will suit..’

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has backed New Zealand to beat India in Sunday's T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad. The Blacks Caps are aiming to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup title, having reached the final once before in 2021.

Back, then, New Zealand suffered an eight-wicket loss to Australia in the final as they failed to defend their total of 172. Amir had earlier predicted that India would lose to West Indies in the Super 8 stage, and England in the semi-final. While India beat both these teams, the Men in Blue did lose to South Africa by 76 runs in the Super 8 stage.

Till now, that has been India's only defeat in this T20 World Cup, and they enter the final with opener Sanju Samson in top form. Samson scored an unbeaten 97 against West Indies, and followed it up with a knock of 89 against England.

‘New Zealand gave a complete performance against South Africa’: Mohammad Amir "If you look at New Zealand, they gave a complete performance against South Africa in the semi-final. As a team, they have been giving complete performances. If you look at India, I still think they are winning because of just two players. Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson have been having a big impact," the 33-year-old Mohammad Amir said on Pakistan-based Haarna Mana Hai show.

He noted that New Zealand are in top form, and felt that none barring Jasprit Bumrah has produced results with the ball for India.

"The Narendra Modi Stadium will suit New Zealand. Looking at the bowling department, I think New Zealand are in better form than India. Apart from Bumrah, I don't think anyone else is in form. Both Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya are struggling," the left-arm pacer added.

"Both teams have identical batting, and good players are there in both teams. However, New Zealand's bowling is in form while India are just too dependent on Bumrah. So I believe New Zealand will win," he further stated.

Amir has been critical of the Indian team in the T20 World Cup, and more particularly of Abhishek Sharma, whom he has called a "slogger" and a one-dimensional player".

Abhishek has had a T20 World Cup to forget, scoring just 89 runs from seven matches. His only notable knock has been that of a 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 stage.

India, the defending champions, are hoping to clinch their third T20 World Cup title. India, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, had defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados.