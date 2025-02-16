Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh made a bold statement in picking Pakistan over Rohit Sharma's men's during their high-octane Champions Trophy 2025 clash, set for February 23 in Dubai. Notably India are playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send the team in Pakistan due to security reasons.
With just a week before the mega India vs Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy, the buzz around the biggest rivalry in cricket is getting stronger. Yuvraj Singh's comment came in a Star Sports show, which also included stalwarts like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-ul-Haq.
On being asked who has the upper hand during India vs Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy, Yuvraj was spot on in picking Mohammed Rizwan's men. “In Dubai conditions, Pakistan would have an upper hand,” said Yuvraj Singh.
While Navjot Singh Sindhu picked India on the same question, former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-ul-Haq chose to play safe, stating the team who has the right attitude and the body language will emerge victorious on that given day in Dubai.
Not only this questions, the stalwarts were also asked five more questions.
Yuvraj Singh: Shubman Gill
Navjot Singh Sidhu: Rohit Sharma
Shahid Afridi: Babar Azam
Inzamam-ul-Haq: Babar Azam
Yuvraj Singh: Mohammed Shami
Navjot Singh Sidhu: An Indian spinner
Shahid Afridi: Shaheen Shah Afridi
Inzamam-ul-Haq: Haris Rauf
Yuvraj Singh: Hardik Pandya
Navjot Singh Sidhu: Rishabh Pant
Shahid Afridi: Mohammad Rizwan
Inzamam-ul-Haq: Fakhar Zaman
Yuvraj Singh: Shubman Gill
Navjot Singh Sidhu: Varun Chakravarthy
Shahid Afridi: Saud Shakeel
Inzamam-ul-Haq: Saud Shakeel
Shahid Afridi: Both know how to use the new ball, so let's see.
Inzamam-ul-Haq: Shaheen Shah Afridi
