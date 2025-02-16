India or Pakistan? Yuvraj Singh’s surprise pick before IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 clash; backs Shubman Gill

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh made a bold statement in picking Pakistan over Rohit Sharma's men's during their high-octane Champions Trophy 2025 clash, set for February 23 in Dubai. Notably India are playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send the team in Pakistan due to security reasons.

With just a week before the mega India vs Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy, the buzz around the biggest rivalry in cricket is getting stronger. Yuvraj Singh's comment came in a Star Sports show, which also included stalwarts like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Advertisement

On being asked who has the upper hand during India vs Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy, Yuvraj was spot on in picking Mohammed Rizwan's men. “In Dubai conditions, Pakistan would have an upper hand,” said Yuvraj Singh.

While Navjot Singh Sindhu picked India on the same question, former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-ul-Haq chose to play safe, stating the team who has the right attitude and the body language will emerge victorious on that given day in Dubai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only this questions, the stalwarts were also asked five more questions.

Who will be the highest scorer? Yuvraj Singh: Shubman Gill

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Rohit Sharma

Shahid Afridi: Babar Azam

Inzamam-ul-Haq: Babar Azam

Who will be the highest wicket-taker? Yuvraj Singh: Mohammed Shami

Navjot Singh Sidhu: An Indian spinner

Shahid Afridi: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Inzamam-ul-Haq: Haris Rauf

Which player will be involved in a match-defining moment? Yuvraj Singh: Hardik Pandya

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Rishabh Pant

Shahid Afridi: Mohammad Rizwan

Inzamam-ul-Haq: Fakhar Zaman

Advertisement

One young player to look forward to? Yuvraj Singh: Shubman Gill

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Varun Chakravarthy

Shahid Afridi: Saud Shakeel

Inzamam-ul-Haq: Saud Shakeel

Mohammed Shami or Shaheen Afridi- who will have a bigger impact? Shahid Afridi: Both know how to use the new ball, so let's see.