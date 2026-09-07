India pacer Kranti Gaud faces gender-based abuse during IND vs PAK women's Asia Cup 2026 match; video goes viral

India pacer Kranti Gaud became a victim of derogatory remarks during their Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan, the video of which went viral on social media. In the video, Gaud was fielding on the boundary at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 5, when a fan can be heard making gender-based remarks on Gaud.

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“Ladka khila dia India ne, ye dekho. ye ladka hae. India har waqt dhoke se jeetta hae (Look, India fielded this boy—just look at him. He's just a boy. India always wins by cheating),” came the words from the person, while other Pakistani fans sitting beside him also mocked the Indian cricketer. However, the identities of the person/persons involved couldn't be verified.

Targeting female athletes on their looks and physical appearance on social media remain a problem in sport and this incident once again highlighted the negative side of the game. Gaud isn't the first Indian cricketer to have been abused on social media. The website reached out to BCCI for a comment, but yet to get a response on the matter from the Indian cricket board.

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Watch the video here:

Earlier, Indian male fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah was targeted with racial slurs on the field in Australia back in 2021.

What happened in India vs Pakistan clash? During the match, India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets as Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets each in a one-sided Group A contest. Charani (3/7) and Rawat (3/9) bowled devastating spells to dismiss Pakistan for 55 in 18.1 overs, their lowest-ever T20I total.

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India chased down the target in just 8.4 overs for the loss of three wickets, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur unbeaten on 18. Pakistan's previous lowest T20I total was 63, scored in 19.1 overs against India in Guangzhou during the group stage of the 2012 Women's T20 Asia Cup. In the semifinals, India will either face Bangladesh or United Arab Emirates on September 10.

Also Read | Harmanpreet achieves rare feat IND vs PAK clash which even the best couldn't

Fatima Sana fined 10% match fee by ICC Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the game. The incident occurred in the second over of India's innings, when Fatima, after dismissing Shafali Verma, gestured in the direction of the pavilion.

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Fatima was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” as per the ICC media release.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Fatima, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking her tally of demerit points in a 24-month period to two. Fatima received her earlier demerit point during the first match of a T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on 6 August 2025.

Fatima admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Nimali Perera and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan levelled the charge.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in