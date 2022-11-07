From India to Pakistan, the journey of all semi-finalists in T20 World Cup 2022

The T20 World Cup 2022 has finally got its four semi-finalist at the end of 42 matches played in the Super 12 round. New Zealand and England qualified from Group 1 and India, Pakistan from Group 2.
The Super 12 round saw some upsets where the favourites were beaten by the underdogs and rain also playing a part in deciding the fate of the teams. However with just days to go for the start of the knock out round, the four teams will now try to win the two matches and become the new world champions in the T20 format.
Lets take a look how the four tems reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup:
New Zealand: The team led by Kane Williamson began its campaign by routing the host Australia in the first match of the Super 12 by 89 runs, a blow from which the host nation could not recover because of the net run rate.
The second match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was abaondoned due to rain and points were shared by the teams. In the next three games New Zealand won against Sri Lanka by 65 runs, but lost to England by 20 runs and in the final game defeated Ireland by 35 runs and qualifying as the first team for the T20 World Cup.
England: England is the second team from Group 1 to qualify for the semi-finals, however they had an upset when they lost to Ireland by 5 runs(DLS method) in a rain curtailed match. However the team under Jos Buttler defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets, New Zealand by 20 uns and Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to book a place in the semi-final.
India: Team India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma began thier T20 campaign with a exciting win over Pakistan and Virat Kohli playing a gem of an innings in the history of T20 cricket. India won thier first two games against Pakistan and Netherlands by four wickets and 56 runs respectively, but lost to South Africa by five wickets in the third game. However India finished topping the group after defeating Bangladesh by 5 runs in a rain curtailed match and Zimbabwe in the final game by 71 runs.
Pakistan: The most surprise entry in this year's T20 World Cup is Pakistan as they made a late entry on the final day of the group stage game after South Africa lost to Netherlands by 13 runs. The team led by Babar Azam lost both thier opening games against India and Zimbabwe by 4 wickets and 1 run, but came back very strongly in the last three remaining games where they defeated Netherlands by six wickets, South Africa by 33 runs in a rain curtailed match and against Bangladesh by five wickets.
In the first semi-final New Zealand will play against Pakistan on 9 November in Sydney and India will take on England in the second semi-final on 10 November in Adelaide.
