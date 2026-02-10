India Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Status LIVE: BCCI reacts to Pakistan's U-turn; calls it 'win-win' for cricket

India Pakistan T20 World Cup Match News LIVE: After days of suspense, Pakistan government has finally given the greelight to playing the league stage clash with India. In a official statement, Pakistan said it had taken the decision to reverse the boycott was made after requests of ‘fiendly countries’.

“The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to resolving the current impasse amicably. In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup,” an official statement by the Pakistan government read

Meanwhile, ICC was also quick to react to the development in a blogpost, which read,“The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation.

When is India vs Pakistan clash?

The India vs Pakistan match will be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on 15 February. The match is scheduled to be held from 7:00PM while the toss will be held at 6:30PM. Notably, Pakistan are playing all their matches in Colombo owing to growing political hostilities with India.