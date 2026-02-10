India Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Status LIVE: BCCI reacts to Pakistan's U-turn; calls it 'win-win' for cricket

India Pakistan T20 World Cup Match News LIVE: After days of suspense, Pakistan government has finally given the greelight to playing the league stage clash with India. In a official statement, Pakistan said it had taken the decision to reverse the boycott was made after requests of ‘fiendly countries’.
“The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to resolving the current impasse amicably. In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup,” an official statement by the Pakistan government read
Meanwhile, ICC was also quick to react to the development in a blogpost, which read,“The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation.
When is India vs Pakistan clash?
The India vs Pakistan match will be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on 15 February. The match is scheduled to be held from 7:00PM while the toss will be held at 6:30PM. Notably, Pakistan are playing all their matches in Colombo owing to growing political hostilities with India.
In a statement about the PCB-ICC agreement, BCB said, “BCB Expresses Gratitude to PCB, ICC and All Involved. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extends its sincere appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and all involved for their positive roles in trying to overcome recent challenges.”
“In particular, the BCB wishes to express its profound and heartfelt gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi, his Board and the cricket fans of Pakistan. Throughout this period, the PCB has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity.” it added
During the discussions between ICC, BCB and PCB, it was also decided that Bangladesh will be hosting an ICC event between 2028 and 2031.
Moreover, ICC has also agreed to not levying any financial, sporting or administrative penalty on Bangladesh cricket board for refusing to send its team for the T20 World Cup.
BCB also retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) of the ICC.
While all the drama around Pakistan playing or not playing the T20 World Cup was going on, former India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had clearly stated that Pakistan would be back to the negotiating table and would play the match against India on 15 February.
In a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, “100 percent, the match between India and Pakistan will happen. I feel that it will happen. The next 3-4 days will see these decisions being overturned. And that’s my hunch, and I hope I want to see the India-Pakistan encounter. Because there are a lot of business decisions in this. Pakistan has another problem.”
“There may also be financial loss as you will have to reimburse the broadcasters for whatever loss they have incurred. So I think they will have to come to a compromise. The financial thing involved in this will mean that other ICC member countries, too, will face a loss. In the ICC meeting, all these members will say because of Pakistan, we are getting these losses. PSL is also going to happen. Even in PSL, players can say that we will not come,” Ashwin added
Speaking to news agency ANI, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajmukar Sharma said,"This was Pakistan's drama, which is what they always do. They supported Bangladesh, then pushed them aside, and now they have realised how much they will lose if they don't play against India. So, these kinds of things are expected from Pakistan,"
After days of says ‘no comments’ on the situation with Pakistan, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has finally spoken about decision of Pakistan to reverse the boycott against India.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, as quoted by news agency ANI, Shukla said, “I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by ICC representative, supervised by the ICC Chairman and the representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to Pakistan Cricket Board as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board.”
“It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket's importance in the game. This is what has been done. So all kudos to ICC for taking this initiative, resolving the whole issue and bringing cricket back to the forefront. This is a big achievement as far as ICC is concerned. ” he added
"It's good news for all of us and the scheduled match for 15th February in Colombo will take place. Pakistan will also play. So now this World Cup will also be a big success story. Bangladesh's feelings have also been assaged as far as these negotiations are concerned, and some relief has been given to their board, and they are also happy. In fact, they have praised ICC for its efforts. It's a win-win situation for everybody and I'm happy that the match would take place and World Cup will be a successful event." he further stated
Reacting to Pakistan's U-turn on boycott, Madan Lal told news agency ANI, "It is good that they are playing, else the charm of the tournament would have died, and they would have also suffered financial loss. We've heard that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had put pressure on them. India-Pakistan match is always exciting. Both teams are very good. There could be more pressure on the Pakistan team as they haven't won many matches against India lately. The game of cricket should not weaken,"