Expressing delight at India winning the T20 World Cup for the Blind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is proud of its athletes.
PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "India is proud of our athletes. Delighted that we have won the T-20 World Cup for the Blind. Congratulations to our team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours."
Earlier in the day, India – under the captaincy of Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sunil Ramesh – thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind.
Ramesh smashed 136 off 63 balls with the help of 24 boundaries and one six, while Reddy struck 100 off 50 balls (18X4).
The duo put on a 248-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket to take them to a mammoth 277 for two in 20 overs after opting to bat.
Chasing the huge target, Bangladesh could only score 157 for 3 in 20 overs. Salman top-scored for Bangladesh with 77 not out.
Champions India, who remained unbeaten in the tournament, got ₹3 lakh for the title, while Bangladesh received ₹1.5 lakh.
Bangladesh rocked India top order with Salman giving a double blow in the fourth over.
Ramesh got to his hundred, his third of the tournament, with a boundary while Reddy reached his milestone in the final over of the innings.
