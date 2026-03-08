India reach 255/5 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad; What's the highest successful run chase in a T20 world Cup final?

India asserted their dominance once again in the T20 World Cup 2026 final as the Men in Blue scored 255/5 in 20 overs after being put into bat first by New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Out- of-form for the whole tournament, Abhishek Sharma (52) peaked as the right time with a 18-ball fifty before Sanju Samson's 89 and Ishan Kishan's 54 helped India reach 250-plus for the third time in this tournament.

India were at 231/5 at the end of the 19th over, but it was Shivam Dube's three fours and three sixes in the final over by James Neesham which pushed the Indian total past 250 runs. It was India's fourth 250-plus score in this year - the most in a calendar year. The Men in Blue also matched Sunrisers Hyderabad's record of three 250-plus scores in a T20 competition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved the same in the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League. Incidentally, this is also the first 200-plus total in a T20 World Cup final.

Highest team totals in T20 World Cup final

Team Score Result Opposition Ground Year India 255/5 TBD New Zealand Ahmedabad 2026 India 176/7 won South Africa Bridgetown 2024 Australia 173/2 won New Zealand Dubai 2021 New Zealand 172/4 lost Australia Dubai 2021 South Africa 169/8 lost India Bridgetown 2024 West Indies 161/6 won England Eden Gardens 2016 India 157/5 won Pakistan Johannesburg 2007 England 155/9 lost West Indies Eden Gardens 2016 Pakistan 152 lost India Johannesburg 2007

Highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup final If New Zealand manage to score 256, the Kiwis will register the highest successful run chase in a T20 World Cup final and also in the history of the tournament. The record of highest-successful run chase in a T20 World Cup final is still with India when the Men in Blue chased South Africa's 169/8 in the 2024 edition in Barbados.

The highest successful run chase in the history of T20 World Cups is still with England, when the Three Lions chased down 230 against South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With this score, India also surpassed their own total at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The previous best by India at this very ground was 234/4 against New Zealand in 2023.

