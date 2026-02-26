India record its highest T20 World Cup total during IND vs ZIM clash; list of 250-plus scores by Men in Blue in T20Is

India recorded their highest-ever T20 World Cup total as the Men in Blue demolished Zimbabwe for 256/4 in a crucial Super 8 clash at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Coming into the clash with a pressure of keeping their semifinal hopes alive, the Indian batters went berserk from the onset to register their fifth 250-plus total in T20Is.

After four failures at the top including three consecutive ducks, Abhishek Sharma finally came back to form with a 30-ball 55. The Indian opener took his time in the middle and played his shots with a calculative approach. Earlier, Sanju Samson entertained the crowd with a 15-ball 24.

Abhishek forged a 72 run-stand off just 42 balls with Kishan, to take the game away from Zimbabwe in the middle before Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma added 84 runs for the fifth wicket in just 31 balls to take India register their highest-ever total in the tournament.

India's previous highest total in T20 World Cups came back in 2007 against England when the Men in Blue scored 218/4. It was the same game wheere Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over to record the then fastesr T20I fifty in just 12 balls.

India's highest totals in T20 World Cups

Score Opponent Year 256/4 Zimbabwe 2026 218/4 England 2007 210/2 Afghanistan 2021 209/9 Namibia 2026 205/5 Australia 2024

The record of highest-ever total in T20 World Cups still belongs to Sri Lanka - 260/6 against Kenya in the 2007 edition. India's 256/4 is also this edition's highest, surpassing West Indies' 254/6 against Zimbabwe a few days back. Meanwhile, this was also India's first 250-plus total in T20 World Cups.

Earlier, India had scored four 250-plus totals in the shortest format. The 297/6 against Bangladesh in 2024 remains India's highest in T20Is.

India's 250-plus totals in T20Is

Score Opposition Venue Year 297/6 Bangladesh Hyderabad, India 2024 283/1 South Africa Johannesburg, SA 2024 271/5 New Zealand Thiruvananthapuram, India 2026 260/5 Sri Lanka Indore, India 2017 256/4 Zimbabwe Chennai, India 2026

Six-hitting records by India During their innings, the Indians batters smashed 17 sixes - joint-most by the Men in Blue in a T20 World Cup, surpassing the 15 they hit against Australia in Gros Islet in 2024. So far, India have hit 63 maximums in this T20 World Cup - most by the two-time champions, surpassing 61 in 2024. West Indies hold the record for most sixes in this edition with 66 hits over the fence.