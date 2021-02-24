India renames world's largest cricket stadium after PM Narendra Modi

India renames world's largest cricket stadium after PM Narendra Modi1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 06:25 PM IST
The name change to the Narendra Modi Stadium was unveiled at the 132,000-seat venue formerly known as Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, where India are playing England in the third match of a four-game test series
AHMEDABAD : India renamed the world's largest cricket stadium after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a move that drew immediate praise and criticism.
The name change to the Narendra Modi Stadium was unveiled at the 132,000-seat venue formerly known as Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, where India are playing England in the third match of a four-game test series.
Tiger Woods accident: Obama, Trump and others react after roll-over car crash1 min read . 11:00 AM IST
India’s e-sports boom is drawing big corporates2 min read . 05:21 AM IST
Mashal Sports set to invite bids for Pro Kabaddi League media rights2 min read . 05:20 AM IST
Djokovic beats Medvedev to win 9th Australian Open, 18th Grand Slam title1 min read . 21 Feb 2021
A gifted orator and consummate populist, Modi is by far the most popular and recognisable politician in India, and won a second term in power with an increased majority for the nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019.
But Modi has also been accused of centralising power in the world's biggest democracy.
"World's largest stadium dedicated to the world's largest personality!," Priti Gandhi, a BJP spokeswoman, said in a tweet.
Others said the decision reflected a cult of personality surrounding Modi.
"The people of Gujarat will not bear this insult to Sardar Patel," said Hardik Patel, president of the opposition Congress party in the state.
Maruti Suzuki launches Swift 2021 in India at ₹5.73 lakh: Details here2 min read . 11:38 AM IST
RailTel IPO share allocation finalised: How to check application status2 min read . 02:34 PM IST
Capgemini, Accenture outlook vastly differs Street's bright view for Infy, TCS1 min read . 12:12 PM IST
Levi's appoints Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador1 min read . 12:48 PM IST
Patel was India's first interior minister, long revered for his tough approach on national issues. Authorities have named the larger complex surrounding the stadium after him.
Dedicating sports stadiums to former prime ministers is common in India, but renaming such a high-profile venue for a sitting leader is rare.
Many of India's public institutions and projects have been named after members of the Congress' Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that governed India for decades and which Modi's party long criticised as the dominance of one family.
"Both the BJP and Congress are busy perpetuating political branding," Sanjay Jha, a former Congress official and political commentator, said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.