A view of Motera Stadium, the world's biggest cricket stadium, ahead of the third test match between India and England, in Motera on Wednesday. (ANI)

India renames world's largest cricket stadium after PM Narendra Modi

1 min read . 06:25 PM IST

Alasdair Pal, Reuters

The name change to the Narendra Modi Stadium was unveiled at the 132,000-seat venue formerly known as Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, where India are playing England in the third match of a four-game test series