India retain No.1 spot in latest ICC T20I Rankings; where do England, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan stand?

Three-time World Cup winners India on Tuesday retained the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings followed by England and Australia at second and third respectively. The men's T20I Rankings are being updated for the first time since India won the T20 World Cup 2026 at home, beating New Zealand in the final. The Men in Blue created history by becoming the first team to successfully defend their title.
India currently have 275 points, followed by two-time winners England, who have 262 rating points. 2021 champions Australia, who were ousted in the group stage after losing to Zimbabwe, occupy the third spot with 258 points. "The latest rankings rate all matches played since May 2025 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent," the ICC said.
"Sitting at 275 points, India see their lead over England (262 points) trimmed by merely one point, while Australia are placed closer to England at the third place with 258 points," it added. England played in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026, losing to eventual winners India.
Meanwhile, there has been no change in the top seven with of the ICC T20I rankings with New Zealand (247), South Africa (244), Pakistan (240) and the West Indies (233) remaining at the following spots. Pakistan and West Indies were ousted in the Super 8 stage. However, Sri Lanka (221) have lost six rating points and subsequently slipped to the ninth position.
Bangladesh (225) have moved up one place to be at eighth. Afghanistan (220) are at 10th with a close margin of gap with Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe and Ireland are ranked 11th and 12th respectively. The biggest gainers were United States (USA), who rose two spots to be 13th.
"Cricket's rising force in North America, the USA have leapfrogged two spots after gaining six points, and see themselves rise to the 13th place, overtaking Netherlands and Scotland who are at 14th and 15th ranks respectively," the ICC said. “Namibia was unchanged at 16th place while Nepal (17th) and Oman (19th) jumped a spot each, overtaking UAE (18th) and Canada (20th).
|Rank
|Team
|Rating Points
|1
|India
|275
|2
|England
|262
|3
|Australia
|258
|4
|New Zealand
|247
|5
|South Africa
|244
|6
|Pakistan
|240
|7
|West Indies
|233
|8
|Bangladesh
|225
|9
|Sri Lanka
|220
|10
|Afghanistan
|220
The ICC informed that the number of teams being ranked are down from 102 to 98. "The number of teams in the rankings is down from 102 to 98 as Fiji, Gambia, Greece and Israel didn't make the cut as they did not play the requisite eight T20Is in the past three years," the ICC said.
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