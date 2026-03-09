Subscribe

India retain T20 World Cup 2026; Here's the complete list of teams with most ICC tournament victories

Team India successfully defended their T20 World Cup title as they thumped New Zealand by 96 runs in the final in Ahmedabad

PN Vishnu
Published9 Mar 2026, 12:07 AM IST
TOPSHOT - India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
Team India created history in Ahmedabad on Sunday, as they thumped New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

By doing so, India once again asserted dominance in international cricket, as they clinched their third T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue now hold the record for most T20 World Cup titles, with three titles. England and West Indies are right behind India in this list, with two T20 World Cup titles each.

After being asked to bat first, India rode on fifties from Sanju Samson (89), Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54) to post a mammoth total of 255/5.

The New Zealand batters, in their reply, collapsed under pressure as they were bundled out for 159 in 19 overs. Only three batters— Tim Seifert (52), Mitchell Santner (43) and Daryl Mitchell (17) registered double-figure scores for the Black Caps, who had clinched a clinical nine-wicket win over South Africa in the semi-finals.

For New Zealand, their wait of clinching their maiden T20 World Cup title continued as they collapsed in the final once again. Prior to this, the Black Caps had made the T20 World Cup final only once. That was in 2021, when they lost to Australia by eight wickets in the final.

The win on Sunday also helped India diminish the ghosts of the 2023 ODI World Cup final, wherein they had lost to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Since then, the Men in Blue have won all the three limited-overs tournaments that have been played- The 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

However, India still trail Australia in terms of most ICC men's tournaments won. Australia have won 10 ICC titles so far, whereas Sunday's triumph was India's eighth.

We now take a look at the teams with most ICC titles:

Teams with most ICC tournament wins

CountryODI World Cup titlesT20 World Cup titlesChampions Trophy titlesWTC titlesTotal ICC titles
Australia612110
India23308
West Indies22105
England 12003
Pakistan11103
Sri Lanka11103
New Zealand00112
South Africa00112
