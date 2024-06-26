‘India runs cricket’: Chris Gayle says international tournaments should adjust as per IPL timeline
Former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle said a big franchise tournament like the IPL should have a distinct time frame where there is no overlap with international cricket. Gayle said it's unfair for cricketers to be pulled out of the IPL mid-season.
In the latest episode of the Spirit of Cricket podcast forDafaNews, West Indies veteran cricketer Chris Gayle said that international cricket should not overlap with the Indian Premier League (IPL).