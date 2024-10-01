India secures record 18th straight home series win against Bangladesh; Bumrah, Ashwin, Jaiswal shine

India secured their 18th consecutive home series win by defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in the second Test. Despite rain interruptions, Rohit Sharma's men excelled, with Bumrah and Ashwin, Jaiswal leading the squad, sealing the win and reinforcing India's status in the World Test Championship.

Livemint
Published1 Oct 2024, 10:04 PM IST
India won both the Test matches against Bangladesh.
India won both the Test matches against Bangladesh. (AFP)

India has achieved a remarkable milestone by clinching their 18th consecutive series win at home, defeating Bangladesh in the second Test at Green Park, Kanpur. This victory not only wraps up the series 2-0 but also solidifies India’s position at the top of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

IND vs BAN: Rain Can't Dampen India's Dominance

Despite facing rain interruptions that cost two days of play, India managed to secure a decisive result. The team's impressive performance on Day 4, combined with a clinical display with the ball on the final day, saw Bangladesh bowled out for a mere 146 runs in the first session. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja each claimed three wickets, while Akash Deep added one as Bangladesh’s innings collapsed within just 47 overs.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: BAN all out 146, IND need 95 run

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Struggles with Batting

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh reached 107/3 on a rain-shortened Day 1. When play resumed on Day 4, they were ultimately dismissed for 233. India’s bowlers delivered another strong performance, with Bumrah taking three wickets, while Mohammad Siraj, Ashwin, and Akash Deep contributed two each. Jadeja rounded off the bowling attack with a wicket of his own, marking his 300th Test wicket.

Also Read | IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh all out at 146; India need 95 runs to win

IND vs BAN: A Batting Blitz by India

India then shifted gears dramatically, launching an extraordinary batting assault that saw them register the fastest team scores for 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout performer, smashing 72 runs off just 51 balls. Rohit Sharma added 23 from 11 deliveries, while Shubman Gill scored 36 off 33. Virat Kohli contributed with 47 off 38, and KL Rahul sealed the innings with a quickfire 68 off 43, leading India to a declaration at 285/9 in just 34.4 overs.

Also Read | Rain plays a big part whenever an IND vs BAN Test match ends in a draw

IND vs BAN: Quick Chase Secures the Series

After bundling out Bangladesh, India chased down the target of 95 runs in just 17.2 overs, winning by seven wickets. Jaiswal topped the scoring charts again with a brisk 51 runs.

Also Read | Kanpur weather report, India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport?

India’s home dominance is unparalleled, as they have not lost a series on home soil since the 2012-13 season when Alastair Cook’s England team defeated MS Dhoni's side. This latest victory further cements India's formidable status in international cricket.

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket News

