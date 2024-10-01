India secures record 18th straight home series win against Bangladesh; Bumrah, Ashwin, Jaiswal shine

India has achieved a remarkable milestone by clinching their 18th consecutive series win at home, defeating Bangladesh in the second Test at Green Park, Kanpur. This victory not only wraps up the series 2-0 but also solidifies India’s position at the top of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

IND vs BAN: Rain Can't Dampen India's Dominance Despite facing rain interruptions that cost two days of play, India managed to secure a decisive result. The team's impressive performance on Day 4, combined with a clinical display with the ball on the final day, saw Bangladesh bowled out for a mere 146 runs in the first session. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja each claimed three wickets, while Akash Deep added one as Bangladesh’s innings collapsed within just 47 overs.

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Struggles with Batting After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh reached 107/3 on a rain-shortened Day 1. When play resumed on Day 4, they were ultimately dismissed for 233. India’s bowlers delivered another strong performance, with Bumrah taking three wickets, while Mohammad Siraj, Ashwin, and Akash Deep contributed two each. Jadeja rounded off the bowling attack with a wicket of his own, marking his 300th Test wicket.

IND vs BAN: A Batting Blitz by India India then shifted gears dramatically, launching an extraordinary batting assault that saw them register the fastest team scores for 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout performer, smashing 72 runs off just 51 balls. Rohit Sharma added 23 from 11 deliveries, while Shubman Gill scored 36 off 33. Virat Kohli contributed with 47 off 38, and KL Rahul sealed the innings with a quickfire 68 off 43, leading India to a declaration at 285/9 in just 34.4 overs.

IND vs BAN: Quick Chase Secures the Series After bundling out Bangladesh, India chased down the target of 95 runs in just 17.2 overs, winning by seven wickets. Jaiswal topped the scoring charts again with a brisk 51 runs.