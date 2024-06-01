India should not depend a lot on Hardik Pandya's bowling, says former India cricketer; explains why
Sanjay Manjrekar questions Pandya's role as India's 6th bowler citing fitness concerns. Sunil Gavaskar proposes a bowling combination of 3 spinners and 2 pacers for the World Cup with Pandya as a backup fast bowler. Pandya struggled in the IPL 2024 season with average performances.
India all-rounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya is in the United States, training with the team ahead of their first warm-up match against Bangladesh today. However, ahead of the start of the World Cup, former India batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has suggested that Pandya may not be India's 6th bowling option due to concerns over his fitness and bowling practice.