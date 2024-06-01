Sanjay Manjrekar questions Pandya's role as India's 6th bowler citing fitness concerns. Sunil Gavaskar proposes a bowling combination of 3 spinners and 2 pacers for the World Cup with Pandya as a backup fast bowler. Pandya struggled in the IPL 2024 season with average performances.

India all-rounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya is in the United States, training with the team ahead of their first warm-up match against Bangladesh today. However, ahead of the start of the World Cup, former India batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has suggested that Pandya may not be India's 6th bowling option due to concerns over his fitness and bowling practice.

In reply to a question by Hindustan Times during Star Sports Press Room, Majrekar said, "Hardik Pandya can't be your fifth bowler. I think India must have the sixth bowler as Hardik Pandya because of the amount of bowling he has done and with fitness. So, I'd rather go a little heavy on spin because when you look at the seam quality of India, there's not much depth,"

"If Mohammed Shami had been there then it would have completely changed the look of India's bowling attack. You have some good spinning options, so I rather go with an extra spinner," the former batter added.

Sunil Gavaskar picks Hardik as India's backup pacer: However, in an interaction with Dainik Jagran, former India player Sunil Gavaskar suggested that India should play a combination of 3 spinners and 2 pacers in the upcoming World Cup, with Hardik Pandya as the backup fast bowler.

Gavaskar said, "A balanced bowling attack is the most important in West Indies, so India can go with three spinners and two fast bowlers, with Hardik Pandya as the backup fast bowler. I think this will maintain the balance of the team,"

Notably, Pandya looked off colour with the bat and showcased average performances with the bat during the IPL 2024 season. The all rounder scored 216 runs in the 14 matches this season at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 143.04. Meanwhile, Pandya took 11 wickets with the ball at an average of 35.18 and a strike rate of 10.75.

