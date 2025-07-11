India should persist with Nitish, avoid temptation to chop and change: Kumble

London, Jul 11 (PTI) Former India captain Anil Kumble says all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy should be a regular fixture in the national Test team as he has proved himself to be a fine mix of discipline and talent.

Reddy, playing his second game in the ongoing tour of England, was the most successful Indian bowler, picking up two wickets, on the opening day of the third Test here on Thursday.

"I was surprised at how well Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled. He consistently hit the right areas. That short ball down leg side was a gift, but otherwise, he was disciplined," Kumble said of the seven-Test-old player on JioStar's 'Match Centre Live'.

"I thought he did quite well in Australia - got a hundred with the bat and bowled decently even if he didn't take many wickets. What you need from someone like him is to break partnerships and give the fast bowlers a breather while still maintaining control.

"He bowled nearly 14 overs in a spell - that shows fitness and control. He's young, he's a capable batter with a century under his belt, and he's a sharp fielder. India should persist with him and avoid the temptation to chop and change," added the leg-spin great.

Kumble said the Lord's pitch was evidently tough for the batters as England were forced to abandon their aggressive style for a more reserved approach which yielded 251/4 on the opening day.

"It was evident right from the start that it was going to be a grind for the batters. The openers struggled to score off the new ball, and this was the kind of pitch where you had to work hard for your runs," Kumble said.

"I thought the Indian bowlers bowled really good areas consistently and that's one of the reasons India managed to restrict England to 251. England will be fairly satisfied with just four wickets down.

"India will probably reflect tonight and feel that one or two more wickets could have put the match firmly in their favour. As it stands, it's evenly poised," he added

Former England player Jonathan Trott also noted the home team's change in strategy.

"It was an interesting day, starting right from the toss. England took a different approach compared to the first two Tests. I thought Ollie Pope (44) came out in typical 'Bazball' style -- attacking early -- but quickly realised that this wasn't that kind of pitch. Credit to him for adjusting his game.

