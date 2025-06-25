India should play Kuldeep in second Test: Monty Panesar

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes it's time for India to unleash Kuldeep Yadav at the expense of seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the second Test in Birmingham where spin is likely to play a bigger role.

India lost the first Test on Tuesday at Leeds as the hosts chased down a stiff 371 on the final day courtesy a brilliant 149 by opener Ben Duckett.

"At Edgbaston, India could probably play (Ravindra) Jadeja and could actually go for the X-factor spinner in Kuldeep Yadav...we know that the Edgbaston wicket does turn a little bit. So you have that bit of an X-factor, which I think would be a better option. There's something about him," Panesar told PTI Videos.

Panesar, who played a pivotal role in England's last Test series win in India (2012), feels the numbers are strongly in Kuldeep's favour. The left-arm wrist-spinner has taken 56 wickets in just 13 Tests at an average of 22.16. Thakur, in comparison, has 33 wickets in 12 Tests at a costlier average of 29.36 and a strike rate of 46.8.

"He doesn't need turning tracks. This IPL showed that even without exaggerated turn, he can bowl tough lines that make life difficult for batters," he added.

Thakur bowled just 16 overs and took two wickets giving away 89 runs in the first Test at Leeds and failed to make a meaningful impact with the bat, raising questions about his all-round value on English pitches that are no longer seaming as much.

"If Shardul Thakur is only going to bowl six to eight overs and not give you 15 overs in the day, there's no point in playing him," Panesar pointed out.

Pressed on whether India should pick Kuldeep instead of Jadeja, Panesar didn't hesitate.

"I think they need to play Kuldeep because he has more of an X factor. There's something about him. Jadeja bowls too quickly. So I think, yeah, they need to bring in Kuldeep Yadav instead of Jadeja. He becomes the main attacking option," he said.

But Panesar acknowledged India may hesitate to play only one spinner, especially given Jadeja's ability to contain runs.

"I just think India won't go with that. Because India likes a defensive spinner. And they can then use Kuldeep. Because Kuldeep can't defend. He only attacks. So if he goes the distance, then they're in deep trouble," he said.