India smashes Pakistan in T20 WC thriller: Fireworks light up skies from J&K to Ahmedabad - Watch

From Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat's Ahmedabad, fireworks lit up the skies across multiple regions in India as the ‘Men in Blue’ recorded a 61-run victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup at Colombo's Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan made a high-quality 77 off 40 balls on a challenging surface to take India to 175 for seven. The total proved to be more than enough for Pakistan who folded up for 114 in 18 overs. Both Indian pacers and spinners produced timely wickets to decimate the opposition.

‘Liked Suryakumar Yadav the best…’ From six to sixty — fans of all age groups were seen cheering for the ‘Men in Blue’ after India's win in the high-stakes match against Pakistan.

A child named Smriti — a fan of the Indian cricketing team, shared she liked Suryakumar Yadav's performance the best.

Expressing her happiness on India's win, Smriti told ANI: “I am happy that India won today. I liked Yadav the best… Suryakumar Yadav.."

Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 27 balls.

Celebrations erupt in Jammu and Kashmir In Jammu and Kashmir, celebrations spilled onto the streets as people waved the Indian tricolour flag with pride and chanted “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Fireworks lit up the night sky, amplifying the jubilant scenes as the celebrations continued.

‘Into the SUPER 8s’ It wasn't just the fireworks that marked the Sunday night. Social media too was flooded with fans going gaga over India's win against Pakistan – marking a 8-1 head-to-head record over their arch-rivals.

IPL team Chennai Super Kings celebrated India's victory, hailing it as "Into the Super 8s"

View full Image Chennai Super King's post on India's victory

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Axar Patel (2/19) were the stand out bowers for India.

Put in to bat, Kishan took the game away from Pakistan despite the fall of Abhishek Sharma in the first over bowled by Salman Ali Agha.

The other Indian batters found it tough to get the boundaries against the Pakistan spinners. Agha employed pace for just two overs in the innings.

Off-spinner Saim Ayub was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, ending with three wickets for 25 runs in four overs.