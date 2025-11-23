India Squads for South Africa ODIs, T20Is LIVE: Will KL Rahul return to captaincy after two years? Focus on Virat, Rohit

India Squads for South Africa ODIs, T20Is LIVE: Amid the ongoing Test series against South Africa, the BCCI is all set announced the white-ball squads against the Proteas, starting on November 30. After the two-match Test series ends, India and South Africa will engage in three ODIs and five T20Is.
The ODI series will see the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on home soil for the first time since February-March when India hosted England. Meanwhile, the focus will be on ODI captaincy after Shubman Gill is unlikely to be available for the entire white-ball series following a neck injury, that he suffered during the first Test in Kolkata.
India will play three ODIs on November 3, December 3 and 6 in Ranchi, Raipur, Vizag respectively. The T20Is will be played in Cuttack, Mullanpur, Dharamsala, Lucknow and Ahmedabad on December 9, 11, 14, 17 and 19 respectively.
So far, KL Rahul has led India in 12 ODI games. The last time, Rahul captained India in ODIs was in South Africa on December 2023. In 12 games, India won eight under Rahul while long four.
With no Shubman Gill, there are a few captaincy options for India in ODIs - Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. While Iyer is out for two months for a rib cage injury in Australia, lack of ODI game time in the past one year puts Pant out of consideration. That brings Rahul as the first-choice option for this role, who will also double up as a wicketkeeper.
While the T20I squad have Suryakumar Yadav as a their leader, the focus will be on ODI captaincy after Shubman Gill is likely to miss the services due to a neck injury.
The ODI series will see the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be playing on home soil for the first time since February. The duo have already quit Test and T20Is and are only available for ODIs.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian squad announcement for the ODIs and T20Is against South Africa.
