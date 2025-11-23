India Squads for South Africa ODIs, T20Is LIVE: Will KL Rahul return to captaincy after two years? Focus on Virat, Rohit

India Squads for South Africa ODIs, T20Is LIVE: Amid the ongoing Test series against South Africa, the BCCI is all set announced the white-ball squads against the Proteas, starting on November 30. After the two-match Test series ends, India and South Africa will engage in three ODIs and five T20Is.

The ODI series will see the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on home soil for the first time since February-March when India hosted England. Meanwhile, the focus will be on ODI captaincy after Shubman Gill is unlikely to be available for the entire white-ball series following a neck injury, that he suffered during the first Test in Kolkata.